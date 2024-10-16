Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia donates 49 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government is giving 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, despite earlier this year apparently playing down the prospect of the donation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ France: Discriminatory algorithm used by the social security agency must be stopped
~ The quest for European visas in Africa: A financial gamble
~ Geneva: UN Human Rights Committee to review Pakistan’s human rights records amid ‘rampant rights abuses’
~ Charles III will be the first king of Australia to visit our shores. He could also be the last
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: ‘It’s going to be a bad result for Labor’ - Antony Green and Michael McKenna on the Qld election
~ View from The Hill: Albanese would be better off if the story wasn’t ‘all about him’
~ Somalia and Turkey are becoming firm allies – what’s behind this strategy
~ Taiwan’s presence in Somaliland: Interview with Ambassador Allen Lou
~ Claims that Qantas is greenwashing build a case for carbon assurance: here’s what it is
~ Florida: Barriers to Addressing Maternal Health Inequities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter