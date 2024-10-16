Tolerance.ca
Geneva: UN Human Rights Committee to review Pakistan’s human rights records amid ‘rampant rights abuses’

By Amnesty International
Pakistan’s second review under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which the country is a state party, is scheduled for this week on 17 and 18 October at the UN Human Rights Committee in Geneva. “Pakistan’s review comes at a crucial time for the country, as human rights violations and abuses […] The post Geneva: UN Human Rights Committee to review Pakistan’s human rights records amid ‘rampant rights abuses’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


