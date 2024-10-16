Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: ‘It’s going to be a bad result for Labor’ - Antony Green and Michael McKenna on the Qld election

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
To discuss what's the potential outcome of the Queensland election and what that could mean for the federal Labor government, we're joined by the ABC's election specialist, Antony Green and The Australian's Queensland editor, Michael McKenna.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Geneva: UN Human Rights Committee to review Pakistan’s human rights records amid ‘rampant rights abuses’
~ Charles III will be the first king of Australia to visit our shores. He could also be the last
~ View from The Hill: Albanese would be better off if the story wasn’t ‘all about him’
~ Somalia and Turkey are becoming firm allies – what’s behind this strategy
~ Taiwan’s presence in Somaliland: Interview with Ambassador Allen Lou
~ Claims that Qantas is greenwashing build a case for carbon assurance: here’s what it is
~ Florida: Barriers to Addressing Maternal Health Inequities
~ Tanzania: Address Rights Ahead of Local Elections
~ Social media footage reveals little-known ‘surfing’ whales in Australian waters
~ Mysterious black balls have washed up on Sydney’s Coogee beach. Are they the result of an oil spill, or something else?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter