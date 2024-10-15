Tolerance.ca
Glucose monitors for diabetes have finally been funded – but a chronic workforce shortage will limit the benefits

By Lynne Chepulis, Associate Professor, Health Sciences, University of Waikato
Hamish Crocket, Senior Lecturer, School of Health, University of Waikato
Martin De Bock, Associate Professor, Paediatrics, University of Otago
To meet international guidelines, New Zealand needs to double the workforce that supports people with diabetes. Unless that happens, newly-funded health technologies won’t get to those most in need.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
