Israel Should End Campaign to Destroy Lifesaving UN Palestinian Aid Agency

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians examine damage to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) buildings after the Israeli army withdrew from north of Gaza City, February 10, 2024. © 2024 Omar Ishaq/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Israeli authorities should withdraw proposed legislation in parliament aimed at preventing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and halt their campaign to destroy the UN’s most important aid agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza and elsewhere.UN Secretary-General…


