Who cares? How virtual health is changing in-home caregiving
By Alexandra Beukens, Research Assistant, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Julia Smith, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Lindsay Hedden, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Muhammad Haaris Tiwana, Research Fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Three-quarters of health care in Canada is provided at home by unpaid family caregivers. Not only is this essential health-care work often unrecognized and under-supported, it is rapidly changing.
- Tuesday, October 15, 2024