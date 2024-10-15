Tolerance.ca
Australian schools need to address racism. Here are 4 ways they can do this

By Aaron Teo, Lecturer in Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of Southern Queensland
Rachel Sharples, Researcher, Challenging Racism Project and Diversity and Human Rights Research Centre, Western Sydney University
The Australian Human Rights Commission wants to see anti-racism education in schools, as part of move to address racism across Australian society.The Conversation


