Toxic Chemicals Factor in Women’s Reproductive Health, Rights Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A pregnant woman checks in on her son in their apartment in Washington, DC. during the Covid-19 pandemic,  July 14, 2020. © 2020 Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images Women, girls, and other vulnerable groups are more likely to be exposed to and impacted by toxic substances – including lead, mercury, endocrine disrupting chemicals in plastics, and other fossil fuel products – not only for biological reasons, but because of how they interact with their environment.The United Nations special rapporteur on toxics and human rights is due to present…


