Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: assassinating sectarian leaders has always led to instability – this time will be no different

By Mohamad El Kari, PhD Candidate in the Department of War Studies, King's College London
The assassination of Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in September sent shock waves through the Middle East and beyond. Nasrallah had evolved into the very embodiment of Hezbollah over his 32 years in charge, and had established himself as a key figure in Iran’s so-called axis of resistance.

At the height of his influence, Nasrallah…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
