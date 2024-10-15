Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moldova votes on whether to join EU as Russia intensifies vast disinformation campaign

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Molodvans are going to the polls to vote for a new president, and to decide whether to join the EU.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A year after Tusk came to power, why is access to safe and legal abortion still a distant dream in Poland?
~ Palliative and hospice care: the challenges of caring for terminally ill patients, and their loved ones
~ A brief history of deadly dolls in horror cinema – from Annabelle to M3gan
~ Lebanon: assassinating sectarian leaders has always led to instability – this time will be no different
~ Who really holds the purse strings? Why it matters which partner decides where the money goes
~ Decline of X is an opportunity to do social media differently – but combining ‘safe’ and ‘profitable’ will still be a challenge
~ Why might people believe in human-made hurricanes? Two conspiracy theory psychologists explain
~ Universities all want higher fees and funding – but the government may prefer a more targeted approach
~ Songwriters have long revealed the ugly side of ‘love’ – from John Lennon to Mariah Carey
~ Trying to lose weight? Here’s why your genetics could be just as important as your exercise regime
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter