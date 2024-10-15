Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Niger Counterterrorism Decree Targets Political Opponents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abdou Pagoui Hamidine, provisionally stripped of his nationality by an October 10, 2024 decree signed by Niger’s junta leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, Paris. © 2022 Private On October 10, Niger’s junta leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, signed a decree provisionally removing Nigerien nationality from nine people linked to former President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted in July 2023 and remains wrongfully detained. The decree is based upon an earlier order establishing a database of people suspected of terrorism. All nine held senior…


© Human Rights Watch -
