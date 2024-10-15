Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farms to fame: How China’s rural influencers are redefining country life

By Mitchell Gallagher, Ph.D Candidate in Political Science, Wayne State University
‘New farmers’ have made the virtues and pleasures of rural life go viral. But with any new big thing on social media, the emerging online popularity comes with a big asterisk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon crisis: UN human rights office calls for probe into Israeli strike
~ Israel/ OPT: Israel must rescind latest ‘evacuation’ orders for North Gaza and allow immediate, unhindered humanitarian access
~ Albanese government promises to ban ‘dodgy’ trading practices
~ South Africa’s 36.1% electricity price hike for 2025: why the power utility Eskom’s request is unrealistic
~ 9 million Mozambicans live below the poverty line – what’s wrong with the national budget and how to fix it
~ Rain may have helped form the first cells, kick-starting life as we know it
~ How dogs were implicated during the Salem witch trials
~ This course explores the history of contested presidential elections
~ Candidate experience matters in elections, but not the way you think
~ On crime and justice, Trump and Harris records differ widely
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter