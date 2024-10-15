Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This course explores the history of contested presidential elections

By Sarah J. Purcell, Professor of History, Grinnell College
Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

Title of course:


Contested U.S. Presidential Elections

What prompted the idea for the course?


I was looking for a way to make history relevant to students. Since I research and teach a lot about U.S. politics, I decided to focus on presidential elections that had contested results. Contested elections have happened when candidates failed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon crisis: UN human rights office calls for probe into Israeli strike
~ Israel/ OPT: Israel must rescind latest ‘evacuation’ orders for North Gaza and allow immediate, unhindered humanitarian access
~ Albanese government promises to ban ‘dodgy’ trading practices
~ South Africa’s 36.1% electricity price hike for 2025: why the power utility Eskom’s request is unrealistic
~ 9 million Mozambicans live below the poverty line – what’s wrong with the national budget and how to fix it
~ Farms to fame: How China’s rural influencers are redefining country life
~ Rain may have helped form the first cells, kick-starting life as we know it
~ How dogs were implicated during the Salem witch trials
~ Candidate experience matters in elections, but not the way you think
~ On crime and justice, Trump and Harris records differ widely
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter