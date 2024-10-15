Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On crime and justice, Trump and Harris records differ widely

By Austin Sarat, William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science, Amherst College
Though crime and criminal justice policy are central issues in many elections, that’s not true in 2024. Surveys show that relatively few American voters rank crime as their most important concern.

Yet both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris say they take those problems seriously. Trump and the Republicans have focused attention on the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon crisis: UN human rights office calls for probe into Israeli strike
~ Israel/ OPT: Israel must rescind latest ‘evacuation’ orders for North Gaza and allow immediate, unhindered humanitarian access
~ Albanese government promises to ban ‘dodgy’ trading practices
~ South Africa’s 36.1% electricity price hike for 2025: why the power utility Eskom’s request is unrealistic
~ 9 million Mozambicans live below the poverty line – what’s wrong with the national budget and how to fix it
~ Farms to fame: How China’s rural influencers are redefining country life
~ Rain may have helped form the first cells, kick-starting life as we know it
~ How dogs were implicated during the Salem witch trials
~ This course explores the history of contested presidential elections
~ Candidate experience matters in elections, but not the way you think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter