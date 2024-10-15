Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Salem’s Lot: a faithful but shallow adaptation of Stephen King’s classic vampire novel

By Andrew Dix, Senior Lecturer in American Literature and Film, Loughborough University
The vampire story dwells among the undead of literary and cinematic genres, ever available for reanimation. This year alone has seen the publication of more than 30 vampire novels in the US (from Rachel Harrison’s So Thirsty to K. M. Enright’s Mistress of Lies), alongside the release of several vampire…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon crisis: UN human rights office calls for probe into Israeli strike
~ Israel/ OPT: Israel must rescind latest ‘evacuation’ orders for North Gaza and allow immediate, unhindered humanitarian access
~ Albanese government promises to ban ‘dodgy’ trading practices
~ South Africa’s 36.1% electricity price hike for 2025: why the power utility Eskom’s request is unrealistic
~ 9 million Mozambicans live below the poverty line – what’s wrong with the national budget and how to fix it
~ Farms to fame: How China’s rural influencers are redefining country life
~ Rain may have helped form the first cells, kick-starting life as we know it
~ How dogs were implicated during the Salem witch trials
~ This course explores the history of contested presidential elections
~ Candidate experience matters in elections, but not the way you think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter