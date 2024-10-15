How profits from big pharma’s use of genetic information could revolutionise nature conservation
By Eleanor Jane Milner-Gulland, Tasso Leventis Professor of Biodiversity, University of Oxford
Dale Squires, Adjunct Professor of Economics, School of Global Policy and Strategy, University of California, San Diego
Hollie Booth, Strategic Director at The Biodiversity Consultancy, and Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Oxford
The genetic codes of plants and animals are stored in global databases, often without proper compensation to the countries where they originated. A potential solution will be discussed at Cop16.
- Tuesday, October 15, 2024