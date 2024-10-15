Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How profits from big pharma’s use of genetic information could revolutionise nature conservation

By Eleanor Jane Milner-Gulland, Tasso Leventis Professor of Biodiversity, University of Oxford
Dale Squires, Adjunct Professor of Economics, School of Global Policy and Strategy, University of California, San Diego
Hollie Booth, Strategic Director at The Biodiversity Consultancy, and Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Oxford
The genetic codes of plants and animals are stored in global databases, often without proper compensation to the countries where they originated. A potential solution will be discussed at Cop16.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
