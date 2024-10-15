Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Experts Question Account of Death in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Alejandro Muyshondt.  © Private (Washington) – A new report by international forensic experts commissioned by Human Rights Watch found significant flaws in the hospital care and later investigation into the death in custody of a former top security adviser to the El Salvador government. Expert Opinion on Sufficiency of Investigation into Death in State Custody Following Enforced Disappearance of Mr. Jorge Alejandro Muyshondt Alverez.pdf Security forces arrested Alejandro Muyshondt, then a national security adviser to President Nayib Bukele, on August…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
