IDF actions against UN peacekeepers suggest Israel may be considering occupying part of southern Lebanon
By Vanessa Newby, Assistant Professor, Institute of Security and Global Affairs, Leiden University
Chiara Ruffa, Professor of Political Science, Sciences Po
The United Nations security council has expressed strong concern for the safety of peacekeepers in Lebanon after a series of incidents over the past week in which UN positions have come under fire from the Israel Defense Forces as they continue their push in the south of the country.
“UN peacekeepers and UN premises must never be the target of an attack,” the security council said on October 14 in a statement adopted by consensus of…
- Tuesday, October 15, 2024