Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: New Wave of Houthi Arbitrary Arrests

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Houthi authorities arrested dozens of people in the last week of September 2024 for peacefully celebrating or posting on social media about the anniversary of Yemen’s “September 26 Revolution,” Human Rights Watch and the Cairo Institute for Human Rights (CIHRS) said today. The September 26 Revolution marks the establishment of the Yemen Arabic Republic in 1962. The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen, believe that September 21, the day in which they took over Sanaa, should be celebrated in its place.The Houthis have not brought charges against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
