Human Rights Observatory

Belgrade Mayor wants to erect monument to Nazi collaborator from Second World War

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
The initiative to remove the tomb of Yugoslav antifascist leader Josip Broz Tito and erect a monument to Nazi collaborator Draža Mihailović in Belgrade incited wave of criticism.


