Human Rights Observatory

Outrage over an attack on Senegalese politician Guy Marius Sagna in Togo

By Laura Marie
A Senegalese politician was attacked during a conference that a Togolese opposition party held in Togo. This country is becoming increasingly intolerant of even the mildest form of public criticism.


