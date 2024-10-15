Tolerance.ca
Are market giants endangering Australia’s live music scene? Industry veterans and local artists are worried

By Ben Green, Research Fellow, Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Sam Whiting, Vice-Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow, Australian music industries, RMIT University
Multinational concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment has come under fire, with an ABC Four Corners investigation saying its unprecedented market power is open to abuse.

The report follows concerns about the introduction of dynamic pricing – where ticket prices change according to demand – to the…The Conversation


