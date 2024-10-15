Tolerance.ca
Speakers, vacuums, doorbells and fridges – the government plans to make your ‘smart things’ more secure

By Abu Barkat ullah, Associate Professor of Cyber Security, University of Canberra
The Australian government has introduced its first-ever standalone cyber security act. Along with two other cyber security bills, it’s currently being reviewed by a parliamentary committee.

Among the act’s many provisions are mandatory “minimum cyber security standards for smart devices”.

Read complete article

