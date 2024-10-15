Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Rwanda: Torture, Ill-Treatment in Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An illustration of the “Yordani”, a torture site within Nyarugenge and Rubavu prisons in Rwanda where detainees were forced into a tank filled with dirty water, submerged and beaten.  © 2024 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch For decades, Rwandan authorities have subjected detainees, in both official and unofficial detention facilities, to ill-treatment and torture with no accountability.A landmark trial of prison officials for murder, torture, and assault, concluded in April, demonstrated that it is possible to begin to break through the entrenched practice…


© Human Rights Watch -
