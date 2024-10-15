Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond the crisis narratives, there is much beauty, strength and resilience in the Sahelian story

By Adesewa Olofinko
As a response to ongoing challenges, the campaign aims to amplify the voices of those who call the Sahel home, and "tell a story of potential, resilience, and ingenuity."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
