Human Rights Observatory

Winston Peters’ $100 billion infrastructure fund is the right idea. Politics-as-usual is the problem

By Timothy Welch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The proposed Future Fund is right on the money given New Zealand’s needs. But the three-year electoral cycle and lack of cross-party agreement could see it become just another political football.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
