Does drinking coffee while pregnant cause ADHD? Our study shows there’s no strong link
By Gunn-Helen Moen, Post-doctoral research fellow in genetic epidemiology, The University of Queensland
Shannon D'Urso, PhD candidate, Institute of Molecular Biology, The University of Queensland
Previous research has shown a link between caffeine intake and a brain development difficulties for the child. But our new study controlled for factors such as genes and showed there’s no causal link.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 14, 2024