Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do people trust AI on financial decisions? We found it really depends on who they are

By Gertjan Verdickt, Lecturer, Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Big banks increasingly use artificial intelligence in their investment decisions and software. But new research shows many people are still distrustful when it comes to technology and their money.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
