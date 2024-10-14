Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s brutal war has become many wars, making peace even harder to reach

By Justin Willis, Professor of History, Durham University
Sharath Srinivasan, David and Elaine Potter Professor, Department of Politics and International Studies, University of Cambridge
Sudan’s war runs grimly on. The two main protagonists (though there are others involved) are each claiming local victories. The Sudanese army appears to be slowly regaining control of the ruined capital, Khartoum, and has recovered some ground it lost elsewhere in Sudan. And the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues its brutal siege of the western city of El…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
