Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine faces worsening odds on the battlefield and a struggle on the diplomatic front after Biden postpones summit

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
In May 2023, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, embarked on a whistle-stop tour of European capitals to shore up support from his western partners in the run-up to Ukraine’s summer offensive that year. His tour was a relative success – the subsequent offensive less so.

Fast…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US elections: here’s what’s at stake for Europe, in 3 key areas
~ Nobel economics prize: how colonial history explains why strong institutions are vital to a country’s prosperity – expert Q&A
~ Sudan’s brutal war has become many wars, making peace even harder to reach
~ Five simple questions can help spot exaggerated research claims over sex differences in the brain
~ Why some women are taking a cold remedy to help them get pregnant – and what the evidence says
~ How to make sure the budget secures the investment Britain needs
~ Han Kang: translators share memories of working with the winner of the Nobel prize in literature
~ Why autumn 2024 is your best chance to see lots of weird and wonderful fungi
~ How AI can help you make a computer game without knowing anything about coding
~ We’ve bred corals to better tolerate lethal heatwaves, but rapid climate action is still needed to save reefs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter