Five simple questions can help spot exaggerated research claims over sex differences in the brain

By Gina Rippon, Professor Emeritus of Cognitive NeuroImaging, Aston University
In the last ten years, some 20,000 or so academic papers have been published on the neuroscience of sex and gender. Perhaps you have read the media coverage of such papers, suggesting there’s finally proof that stereotypical abilities such as men being good at reading maps or women excelling at nurturing can be pinpointed in the brain.

Given the sheer quantity of output in this area, how can you tell what is really groundbreaking research, and what is an overenthusiastic application of hype?

Misleading spin is often blamed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
