Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Han Kang: translators share memories of working with the winner of the Nobel prize in literature

By Duncan Large, Professor of European Literature and Translation; Executive Director, British Centre for Literary Translation, University of East Anglia
Han Kang, the South Korean winner of the 2024 Nobel prize in literature, made her breakthrough in the English-speaking world with her first translated novel (her third in Korean), The Vegetarian. Published in English in 2015, it was an immediate success, making the Evening Standard bestseller list. It went on to win the Man Booker…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US elections: here’s what’s at stake for Europe, in 3 key areas
~ Nobel economics prize: how colonial history explains why strong institutions are vital to a country’s prosperity – expert Q&A
~ Sudan’s brutal war has become many wars, making peace even harder to reach
~ Ukraine faces worsening odds on the battlefield and a struggle on the diplomatic front after Biden postpones summit
~ Five simple questions can help spot exaggerated research claims over sex differences in the brain
~ Why some women are taking a cold remedy to help them get pregnant – and what the evidence says
~ How to make sure the budget secures the investment Britain needs
~ Why autumn 2024 is your best chance to see lots of weird and wonderful fungi
~ How AI can help you make a computer game without knowing anything about coding
~ We’ve bred corals to better tolerate lethal heatwaves, but rapid climate action is still needed to save reefs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter