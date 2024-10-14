Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How AI can help you make a computer game without knowing anything about coding

By Daniel Zhou Hao, School of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, University of Leicester
Just as calculators took over the tedious number-crunching in maths a few decades ago, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming coding. Take Kyo, an eight-year-old boy in Singapore who developed a simple platform game in just two hours, attracting over 500,000 players.

Using nothing but simple instructions in English, Kyo brought his vision to life leveraging the coding…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US elections: here’s what’s at stake for Europe, in 3 key areas
~ Nobel economics prize: how colonial history explains why strong institutions are vital to a country’s prosperity – expert Q&A
~ Sudan’s brutal war has become many wars, making peace even harder to reach
~ Ukraine faces worsening odds on the battlefield and a struggle on the diplomatic front after Biden postpones summit
~ Five simple questions can help spot exaggerated research claims over sex differences in the brain
~ Why some women are taking a cold remedy to help them get pregnant – and what the evidence says
~ How to make sure the budget secures the investment Britain needs
~ Han Kang: translators share memories of working with the winner of the Nobel prize in literature
~ Why autumn 2024 is your best chance to see lots of weird and wonderful fungi
~ We’ve bred corals to better tolerate lethal heatwaves, but rapid climate action is still needed to save reefs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter