Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’ve bred corals to better tolerate lethal heatwaves, but rapid climate action is still needed to save reefs

By Liam Lachs, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Climate Change Ecology and Evolution, Newcastle University
Adriana Humanes, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Coral Reef Ecology, Newcastle University, Newcastle University
James Guest, Reader in Coral Reef Ecology, Newcastle University
Our research group has bred corals able to better survive marine heatwaves. Our work, now published in Nature Communications, shows that it is possible to improve coral heat tolerance even within a single generation.

We did this using selective breeding: a technique used by humans for thousands of years to produce animals and plants with desirable characteristics. Selective breeding is how humans turned wolf-like dogs into St Bernards, chihuahuas and everything…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US elections: here’s what’s at stake for Europe, in 3 key areas
~ Nobel economics prize: how colonial history explains why strong institutions are vital to a country’s prosperity – expert Q&A
~ Sudan’s brutal war has become many wars, making peace even harder to reach
~ Ukraine faces worsening odds on the battlefield and a struggle on the diplomatic front after Biden postpones summit
~ Five simple questions can help spot exaggerated research claims over sex differences in the brain
~ Why some women are taking a cold remedy to help them get pregnant – and what the evidence says
~ How to make sure the budget secures the investment Britain needs
~ Han Kang: translators share memories of working with the winner of the Nobel prize in literature
~ Why autumn 2024 is your best chance to see lots of weird and wonderful fungi
~ How AI can help you make a computer game without knowing anything about coding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter