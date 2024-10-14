Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government spent twice what it needed to on economic support during COVID, modelling shows

By Chris Murphy, Visiting Fellow, Economics (modelling), Australian National University
If the government had spent half as much on economic support but delivered it to the right places, inflation and interest rates could have been 2% lower.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
