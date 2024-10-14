Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons for the next pandemic: where did Australia go right and wrong in responding to COVID?

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
Guzyal Hill, Associate Professor, Faculty of Arts and Society, Charles Darwin University
Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Deakin University
Kim M Caudwell, Senior Lecturer - Psychology | Chair, Researchers in Behavioural Addictions, Alcohol and Drugs (BAAD), Charles Darwin University
Michael Toole, Associate Principal Research Fellow, Burnet Institute
Steven McGloughlin, Director, Intensive Care Unit, Alfred Health; Professor, Epidemiology and Preventative Medicine, Monash University
Tari Turner, Director, Evidence and Methods, National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce; Associate Professor (Research), Cochrane Australia, School of Population Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
From the vaccine rollout, to hotel quarantine, to understanding the science of the virus, a range of experts look back at how Australia fared.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
