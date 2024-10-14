Tolerance.ca
Ghana needs to stop households from using firewood: what must be done

By Kwame Adjei-Mantey, Economist, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ghana; Research Fellow, Future Africa Institute, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Roula Inglesi-Lotz, Professor of Economics, University of Pretoria
Cooking on firewood and coal increases air pollution and ill health. Some of the dangers include stunted growth in children and undernutrition in children and adults. Babies who’ve been exposed to charcoal and firewood smoke while in the womb can have reduced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
