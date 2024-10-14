Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Terrorist threats loom ahead of SCO summit in Pakistan

By Ramna Saeed
The increase in terrorist attacks since 2013 is linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) perceiving China as a colonial force.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gangs’stories: Soraya, the ‘real’ Queen of the South in Nicaragua
~ Ghana needs to stop households from using firewood: what must be done
~ Frieze 2024: it’s an industry art fair you’re not supposed to like – but here’s why you might
~ ‘Our heart that burned’: Israel is wiping out centuries of heritage in southern Lebanon
~ Lone candidate Sam Hou Fai is now Macau’s designated Chief Executive
~ Kenya’s presidents have a long history of falling out with their deputies – Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment would be no surprise
~ ‘Awful reality’: Albanese government injects $95 million to fight the latest deadly bird flu
~ How does someone become the ‘voice of a generation’? A brief history of the concept
~ How Mpox anti-vaxx conspiracies target and stigmatise LGBTQ+ people
~ How Sally Rooney came to be dubbed the ‘voice of a generation’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter