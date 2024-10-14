Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Awful reality’: Albanese government injects $95 million to fight the latest deadly bird flu

By Michelle Wille, Senior research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Millions of migratory birds are arriving on Australian shores this spring. Any one of them could bring the new, deadly strain known as H5N1. Extra government funding will help us prepare and respond.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gangs’stories: Soraya, the ‘real’ Queen of the South in Nicaragua
~ Ghana needs to stop households from using firewood: what must be done
~ Frieze 2024: it’s an industry art fair you’re not supposed to like – but here’s why you might
~ ‘Our heart that burned’: Israel is wiping out centuries of heritage in southern Lebanon
~ Lone candidate Sam Hou Fai is now Macau’s designated Chief Executive
~ Terrorist threats loom ahead of SCO summit in Pakistan
~ Kenya’s presidents have a long history of falling out with their deputies – Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment would be no surprise
~ How does someone become the ‘voice of a generation’? A brief history of the concept
~ How Mpox anti-vaxx conspiracies target and stigmatise LGBTQ+ people
~ How Sally Rooney came to be dubbed the ‘voice of a generation’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter