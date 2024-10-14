Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Mpox anti-vaxx conspiracies target and stigmatise LGBTQ+ people

By Helen McCarthy, Doctoral Researcher in Criminology and Sociology, York St John University
According to some conspiracy theorists posting on alternative, uncensored social media networks, Mpox is another “scamdemic”, created by a powerful elite to cull populations and generate profit for “big pharma”. According to these social media users, anyone who takes the Mpox vaccine inevitably faces heart attack and death.

Other Mpox conspiracies target hate at LGBTQ+…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
