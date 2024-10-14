Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists around the world report millions of new discoveries every year − but this explosive research growth wasn’t what experts predicted

By David P. Baker, Professor of Sociology, Education and Demography, Penn State
Justin J.W. Powell, Professor of Sociology of Education, University of Luxembourg
Don’t be fooled by the image of a mad scientist isolated in his basement laboratory. Science is a collaborative endeavor, and international teams have contributed to a huge rise in scientific output.The Conversation


