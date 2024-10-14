Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Godzilla at 70: The monster’s warning to humanity is still urgent

By Amanda Kennell, Assistant Professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, University of Notre Dame
Jessica McManus Warnell, Teaching Professor of Management and Organization, University of Notre Dame
The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japan Confederation of A- and H-bomb Sufferers Organizations. Many of these witnesses have spent their lives warning of the dangers of nuclear war – but initially, much of the world didn’t want to hear it.

“The fates of those who survived the infernos of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
