Too many kids face bullying rooted in social power imbalances — and educators can help prevent this
By Deinera Exner-Cortens, Associate Professor of Psychology and Tier 2 Canada Research Chair (Childhood Health Promotion), University of Calgary
Elizabeth (Liz) Baker, Research Scientist, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Wendy Craig, Professor of Psychology, Queen's University, Ontario
Being bullied because of some aspect of who a person is — known as identity-based or bias-based bullying — is extremely harmful to kids’ sense of belonging at school.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 14, 2024