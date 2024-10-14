Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The remarkable career of Tito Mboweni: from South African freedom fighter to central bank governor and trusted politician

By Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at the Business School, University of the Witwatersrand
It is sad to write about Tito Mboweni in the past tense.

Tito Titus Mboweni, who was born on 16 March 1959 in Tzaneen, a town in South Africa in what was then the Transvaal, passed away after a short illness in Johannesburg on 12 October 2024.

After the announcement of his death, tributes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
