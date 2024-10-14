This beautiful peacock spider was only found two years ago. Now it could be dancing its last dance
By Lizzy Lowe, Vice Chancellor's Research Fellow in Ecology and Entomology, Edith Cowan University
Jess Marsh, Visiting researcher in ecology, University of Adelaide
Leanda Denise Mason, Vice Chancellor Research Fellow in conservation ecology, Edith Cowan University
We’re discovering more species of richly coloured peacock spiders all the time. But their small ranges puts them at very real risk. One species faces likely death by suburban sprawl.
