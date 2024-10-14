Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: New Hijab Law Adds Restrictions and Punishments

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranian women, defying the mandatory hijab rule, take to the streets during nationwide protests that started after 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini died on September 16, 2022 in the custody of Tehran’s “Morality Police,” October 1, 2022. © 2022 Anonymous/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have added new restrictions and imposed draconian new punishments for people violating the country’s compulsory dress laws, Human Rights Watch said today. The “Protection of the Family through Promoting the Culture of Hijab and Chastity”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do heat protectants for hair work? A chemistry expert explains
~ There’s a plan for free school lunches in Queensland. Is this a good idea?
~ Australia has led the way regulating gene technology for over 20 years. Here’s how it should apply that to AI
~ This beautiful peacock spider was only found two years ago. Now it could be dancing its last dance
~ Philippines: Authorities increasingly using Facebook to stifle young activists’ right to freedom of expression and protest
~ NGV’s Reko Rennie retrospective asks whether he should be considered Australia’s Keith Haring
~ Soaked in sake and maples, Muriel Barbery’s One Hour of Fervour offers a cliched view of Japan
~ For people with lung cancer, exercise can be gruelling. It’s also among the most important things
~ Coalition seizes Newspoll lead, but other polls have Labor improving
~ Kamala Harris dips in key states, making US election contest a toss-up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter