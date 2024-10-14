Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Soaked in sake and maples, Muriel Barbery’s One Hour of Fervour offers a cliched view of Japan

By Véronique Duché, A.R. Chisholm Professor of French, The University of Melbourne
The latest book by the author of The Elegance of the Hedgehog is a poetic travelogue replete with papier-mâché characters in trompe-l'oeil settings.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do heat protectants for hair work? A chemistry expert explains
~ There’s a plan for free school lunches in Queensland. Is this a good idea?
~ Australia has led the way regulating gene technology for over 20 years. Here’s how it should apply that to AI
~ This beautiful peacock spider was only found two years ago. Now it could be dancing its last dance
~ Iran: New Hijab Law Adds Restrictions and Punishments
~ Philippines: Authorities increasingly using Facebook to stifle young activists’ right to freedom of expression and protest
~ NGV’s Reko Rennie retrospective asks whether he should be considered Australia’s Keith Haring
~ For people with lung cancer, exercise can be gruelling. It’s also among the most important things
~ Coalition seizes Newspoll lead, but other polls have Labor improving
~ Kamala Harris dips in key states, making US election contest a toss-up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter