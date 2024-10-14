For people with lung cancer, exercise can be gruelling. It’s also among the most important things
By Kellie Toohey, Associate Professor Clinical Exercise Physiology, Southern Cross University
Ben Singh, Research fellow, Allied Health & Human Performance, University of South Australia
Research shows regular physical activity can significantly improve quality of life for lung cancer patients. This includes less fatigue, less breathlessness, and better sleep.
- Sunday, October 13, 2024