Ocean life, games and the digital revolution converge in Richard Powers’ Playground
By Julian Novitz, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
Richard Powers’ latest novel Playground draws a distinction between two different kinds of games. There are finite games that we play to win: the aim is to defeat others and demonstrate our superiority and excellence. Then there are infinite games, played for the pleasure of the game itself. The joy of infinite games is not competition, but the discovery of new strategies and moves that previously seemed impossible.
Review: Playground – Richard Powers (Hutchinson Heinemann)
- Sunday, October 13, 2024