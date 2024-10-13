Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ocean life, games and the digital revolution converge in Richard Powers’ Playground

By Julian Novitz, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
Richard Powers’ latest novel Playground draws a distinction between two different kinds of games. There are finite games that we play to win: the aim is to defeat others and demonstrate our superiority and excellence. Then there are infinite games, played for the pleasure of the game itself. The joy of infinite games is not competition, but the discovery of new strategies and moves that previously seemed impossible.

Review: Playground – Richard Powers (Hutchinson Heinemann)
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Coalition seizes Newspoll lead, but other polls have Labor improving
~ Kamala Harris dips in key states, making US election contest a toss-up
~ The Voice defeat set us all back. And since then, our leaders have given up
~ Australia’s school funding system is broken. Here’s how to fix it
~ How to look after your mental health right now if you have family in the Middle East or another conflict zone
~ Electric car sales have slumped. Misinformation is one of the reasons
~ 30 years ago, Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction shook Hollywood and redefined ‘cool’ cinema
~ The science of happier dogs: 5 tips to help your canine friends live their best life
~ Can listening to music make you more productive at work?
~ Election anniversary: a year into 3-party coalition government, can the centre hold?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter