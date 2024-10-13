Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

2024 US presidential election: can we believe the polls?

By Jérôme Viala-Gaudefroy, Spécialiste de la politique américaine, Auteurs historiques The Conversation France
Major election polls got it wrong in 2016 and again in 2020. The fault lies with the complexity of the American system and also with certain shortcomings of the polling institutes themselves.The Conversation


